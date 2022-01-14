ArdCoin (ARDX) Price Reaches $0.0284 on Exchanges

ArdCoin (CURRENCY:ARDX) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. ArdCoin has a market capitalization of $7.88 million and approximately $40,915.00 worth of ArdCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ArdCoin has traded 14.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One ArdCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0284 or 0.00000068 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00005286 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001070 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.28 or 0.00057599 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00006838 BTC.

About ArdCoin

ARDX is a coin. ArdCoin’s total supply is 5,158,308,000 coins and its circulating supply is 277,807,957 coins. ArdCoin’s official website is ardcoin.com . ArdCoin’s official Twitter account is @ard_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArdCoin (ARDX) – is a blockchain-based loyalty program that has been integrated into a mobile super wallet which is backed by an existing financial infrastructure which includes banking services, insurance provider, stock brokerage, investment banking, and a pension fund. Ard App offers e-commerce on top of financial services and is supported by a nationwide network of postal branches.ArdCoin will serve as a blockchain-based loyalty program for all existing and future services and products of Ard Financial Group (Ard Holdings), its subsidiaries and ArdCoin merchants. “

Buying and Selling ArdCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArdCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArdCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ArdCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

