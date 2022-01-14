Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $98.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.98% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Arena is set to be acquired by Pfizer. An acquisition by Pfizer, if successful, will enable the company to advance the development of its pipeline. Arena is focused on developing its lead pipeline candidate, etrasimod. The fund from out-licensing of ralinepag to United Therapeutics is being used to support the clinical development of this candidate. Arena’s pipeline candidates are a few years away from commercialization and any setback will have a negative impact on its prospects. The company faced a setback in March 2021 after the failure of olorinab in a mid-stage IBS study. Arena lost a stream of revenues with the withdrawal of Belviq, thereby increasing its dependence on the successful development of its pipeline candidates. The stock has outperformed the industry in the past year.”

A number of other analysts have also commented on ARNA. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $101.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price target on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.29.

NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $92.47 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 14.82 and a current ratio of 14.82. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $45.50 and a fifty-two week high of $94.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.76.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.53) by ($0.68). During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($1.69) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Arena Pharmaceuticals will post -10.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARNA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,419 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,209 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 9,362 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 24,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new position in Arena Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $907,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,211 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,751 shares in the last quarter. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

