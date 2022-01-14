ARGI Investment Services LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE)

ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (BATS:VLUE) by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 588,842 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,565 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF comprises approximately 1.9% of ARGI Investment Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF were worth $59,296,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 149.5% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 876.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 22,441 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 543.1% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF by 384.7% during the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:VLUE traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $114.34. The company had a trading volume of 3,827,289 shares. iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.21 and a 52 week high of $89.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $107.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.14.

