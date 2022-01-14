ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $4.23 Million Holdings in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 281.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 85,480 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,072 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $4,228,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after acquiring an additional 52,482 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cardinal Health during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,407,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares during the period. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares during the period. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CAH traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.18. The stock had a trading volume of 19,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,212,032. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.85. The firm has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.85 and a fifty-two week high of $62.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company had revenue of $43.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.4908 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.65%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CAH shares. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.00.

In other Cardinal Health news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Cardinal Health Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

