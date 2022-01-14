ARGI Investment Services LLC Has $6.71 Million Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,180 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $6,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in AbbVie by 0.9% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in shares of AbbVie by 0.9% during the second quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in AbbVie by 0.4% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AbbVie by 1.7% during the third quarter. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. lifted its stake in AbbVie by 1.4% in the second quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABBV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $165.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on AbbVie from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AbbVie from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.50.

Shares of NYSE:ABBV traded down $0.13 on Friday, hitting $133.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 123,111 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,523,579. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $117.43. AbbVie Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $138.15. The company has a market capitalization of $235.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $14.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.30 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 13.66% and a return on equity of 166.05%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.83 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.41 per share. This is a positive change from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 123.81%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 2,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total transaction of $275,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 11,790 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,515,132.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 478,364 shares of company stock valued at $59,793,977. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

