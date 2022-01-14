Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Price Target Increased to C$65.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Aritzia (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) had its price objective hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from C$49.00 to C$65.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on ATZAF. CIBC upped their target price on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. TD Securities upped their target price on Aritzia from C$57.00 to C$68.00 in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Aritzia from C$44.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, upped their price objective on Aritzia from C$43.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.75.

Shares of ATZAF stock traded up $7.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $46.96. 46,843 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,205. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.13. Aritzia has a twelve month low of $19.96 and a twelve month high of $49.33.

Aritzia, Inc engages in the design of apparel and accessories for its collection of fashion brands. Its brands include Wilfred, Babaton, Tna, Wilfred Free, Sunday Best, Le Fou Wilfred, Denim Forum, Little Moon, and The Group by Babaton. It operates through Canada, and United States geographical segments.

