Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) Short Interest Update

Arizona Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:AZMCF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 929,300 shares, a growth of 1,016.9% from the December 15th total of 83,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 161,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.8 days.

AZMCF stock opened at $4.94 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.67. Arizona Metals has a 1 year low of $0.68 and a 1 year high of $5.22.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Arizona Metals in a research note on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Arizona Metals Corp. operates as a mineral exploration company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, zinc, and silver deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Kay mine project, which consists of approximately 1,300 acres of patented and BLM claims located in Yavapai County, Arizona; and the Sugarloaf Peak Gold project that comprises 4,400 acres of BLM claims situated in La Paz County, Arizona.

