Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Shares Up 4.8%

Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ)’s share price shot up 4.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $17.53 and last traded at $17.40. 2,311 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 525,131 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.60.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.77.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum during the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum during the third quarter valued at about $181,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arqit Quantum during the third quarter valued at about $386,000. 55.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centricus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Centricus Acquisition Corp. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

