Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $6.45

Arrival (NASDAQ:ARVL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.45 and last traded at $6.51, with a volume of 60303 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $6.77.

ARVL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Arrival in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Arrival in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.14 and a 200-day moving average of $11.99.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARVL. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in Arrival by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Arrival by 217.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Arrival in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in Arrival in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Arrival by 74.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.53% of the company’s stock.

Arrival Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARVL)

Arrival primarily focuses on the production of commercial electric vehicle vans and buses. It has operations in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Netherlands, Israel, Russia, and Luxembourg. The company was founded in 2015 and is based in Howald, Luxembourg.

