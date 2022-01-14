Artisan Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARTA) Short Interest Update

Artisan Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:ARTA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 107,400 shares, an increase of 563.0% from the December 15th total of 16,200 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 139,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

ARTA opened at $9.92 on Friday. Artisan Acquisition has a twelve month low of $9.51 and a twelve month high of $10.29. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.91.

Artisan Acquisition (NASDAQ:ARTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Artisan Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,017,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management purchased a new position in Artisan Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $644,000. Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $1,546,000. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $992,000. Finally, Omni Partners US LLC purchased a new position in Artisan Acquisition during the third quarter worth about $2,394,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.88% of the company’s stock.

About Artisan Acquisition

Artisan Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Artisan Acquisition Corp is based in Grand Cayman, the Cayman Islands.

