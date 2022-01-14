Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Price Target Lowered to $186.00 at Wedbush

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) had its price target lowered by Wedbush from $191.00 to $186.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ASND. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an overweight rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lowered Ascendis Pharma A/S from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their target price for the stock from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $182.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Cowen initiated coverage on Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $184.38.

Shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S stock traded up $0.15 during trading on Thursday, hitting $119.20. 2,343 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,476. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 12-month low of $109.36 and a 12-month high of $178.71. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $139.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.50.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.60) by $1.13. The business had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 million. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative return on equity of 50.72% and a negative net margin of 12,211.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.70) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASND. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 21.1% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 7,784,860 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,240,829,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,453 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 8.5% in the third quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,387,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,177,557,000 after purchasing an additional 581,559 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 14.9% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,945,244 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $628,832,000 after purchasing an additional 510,971 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 4.0% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,251,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $518,306,000 after purchasing an additional 124,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S by 7.9% in the second quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 2,015,927 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $265,195,000 after purchasing an additional 148,234 shares in the last quarter.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

