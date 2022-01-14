ASICS (OTCMKTS:ASCCF) Stock Price Down 12.8%

ASICS Co. (OTCMKTS:ASCCF)’s share price was down 12.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $20.94 and last traded at $20.94. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 76% from the average daily volume of 416 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.24.

About ASICS (OTCMKTS:ASCCF)

Asics Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of sports goods. It offers sports wear, sports shoes, and sports equipment. It operates through the following segments: Japan, America Area, Europe Area, Oceania Area, South East Area & South Asia Area, East Asia Area, and Others. The area segments are involved in the manufacture and sale of sporting goods.

