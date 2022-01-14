ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) Shares Sold by Gemsstock Ltd.

Gemsstock Ltd. cut its stake in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 50.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 5,700 shares during the period. ASML makes up about 1.9% of Gemsstock Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Gemsstock Ltd.’s holdings in ASML were worth $4,173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASML. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in ASML by 14.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,022,686 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,289,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,431 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in ASML by 1,903.2% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 831,048 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $574,121,000 after acquiring an additional 789,563 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ASML by 88,471.3% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 114,128 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in shares of ASML by 3,121.6% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 95,745 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,144,000 after buying an additional 92,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of ASML by 7.5% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,062,038 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $733,699,000 after buying an additional 74,167 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ASML traded up $2.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $732.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,942. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $796.13 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $785.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.09. ASML Holding has a 1 year low of $501.11 and a 1 year high of $895.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $5.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. ASML had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 43.16%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 15.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd were issued a $2.0938 dividend. This is a boost from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.89. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 2nd. This represents a yield of 0.4%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ASML shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of ASML in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $902.00 target price for the company. New Street Research lowered shares of ASML from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $660.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, AlphaValue lowered shares of ASML to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $815.71.

About ASML

ASML Holding NV engages in the development, production, marketing, sale and servicing of advanced semiconductor equipment, consisting of lithography related systems. It mainly caters the makers of memory chips and logic chips. The company was founded on April 1, 1984 and is headquartered in Veldhoven, the Netherlands.

