ASOS (LON:ASC) Price Target Cut to GBX 3,850 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

ASOS (LON:ASC) had its price objective lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 4,000 ($54.30) to GBX 3,850 ($52.26) in a research report report published on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ASC. Liberum Capital dropped their price target on shares of ASOS from GBX 3,560 ($48.32) to GBX 2,300 ($31.22) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 3,300 ($44.79) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday. Shore Capital restated an under review rating on shares of ASOS in a report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,050 ($54.97) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 2,900 ($39.36) target price on shares of ASOS in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ASOS has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 4,281.43 ($58.12).

Get ASOS alerts:

Shares of ASOS stock traded down GBX 132 ($1.79) during trading hours on Thursday, reaching GBX 2,382 ($32.33). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393,807 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,667. ASOS has a one year low of GBX 1,970.50 ($26.75) and a one year high of GBX 5,994.95 ($81.38). The company has a market capitalization of £2.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.73. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,384.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,195.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.61, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.56.

In other news, insider Mathew Dunn sold 3,988 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 2,479 ($33.65), for a total transaction of £98,862.52 ($134,196.44). Also, insider Eugenia Ulasewicz bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 2,539 ($34.46) per share, for a total transaction of £12,695 ($17,232.25).

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

Further Reading: Do equity income investments outperform growth and income investments?

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.