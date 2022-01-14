Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) Shares Gap Up to $44.72

Associated Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:AC) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $44.72, but opened at $48.00. Associated Capital Group shares last traded at $48.00, with a volume of 1 shares changing hands.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Associated Capital Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Get Associated Capital Group alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.99.

Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Associated Capital Group had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 532.84%. The business had revenue of $2.11 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Associated Capital Group’s payout ratio is presently 4.42%.

In other Associated Capital Group news, major shareholder Associated Capital Group, Inc. sold 1,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.60, for a total value of $39,155.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,585 shares of company stock valued at $1,349,588. Insiders own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Associated Capital Group by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 67,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 8,962 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 8.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 39,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 10.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Associated Capital Group by 8.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,073 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Associated Capital Group in the first quarter worth approximately $270,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.92% of the company’s stock.

About Associated Capital Group (NYSE:AC)

Associated Capital Group, Inc provides alternative investment management, institutional research and underwriting services. The company was founded by Mario Gabelli in 1976 and is headquartered in Rye, NY.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Associated Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Associated Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.