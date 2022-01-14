Atalaya Mining (TSE:AYM) Hits New 52-Week High at $7.55

Shares of Atalaya Mining Plc (TSE:AYM) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$7.55 and last traded at C$7.55, with a volume of 2300 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$7.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.06 billion and a PE ratio of 6.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.89 and a 200-day moving average price of C$6.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.68.

Atalaya Mining (TSE:AYM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The company reported C$0.41 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$159.09 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a Variable dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a $0.502 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. Atalaya Mining’s payout ratio is currently 41.77%.

Atalaya Mining Company Profile (TSE:AYM)

Atalaya Mining Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mineral exploration and development in Spain. The company holds interest in the Proyecto Riotinto project, an open-pit copper mine located in the Andalusia region of Spain. It produces copper concentrates, including silver by-products.

