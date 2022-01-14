Atheios (ATH) Trading 50.5% Lower This Week

Atheios (CURRENCY:ATH) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Atheios coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Atheios has traded down 50.5% against the U.S. dollar. Atheios has a total market cap of $19,856.55 and approximately $10.00 worth of Atheios was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ubiq (UBQ) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Pirl (PIRL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AetherV2 (ATH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shift (SHIFT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001414 BTC.

Atheios Profile

Atheios (CRYPTO:ATH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Dagger hashing algorithm. Atheios’ total supply is 51,219,320 coins and its circulating supply is 46,615,092 coins. The official website for Atheios is www.atheios.com . Atheios’ official Twitter account is @atheioschain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Atheios is /r/Atheios and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Atheios is a PoW-based payment platform. It enables users with the ability to exchange/trade cryptocurrencies in a decentralized manner between them on a global scale with an approximative block time of 22 seconds and 12 ATH reward per block. Atheios grants users the access to its crypto wallet, with Web, Windows, Linux and Mac devices support. The ATH token is the Atheios native currency. It is a utility token and serves users as a medium for exchange value as well as to perform transactions within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Atheios

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Atheios directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Atheios should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Atheios using one of the exchanges listed above.

