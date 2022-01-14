ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, FinViz reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 15.13% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ATIP. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ATI Physical Therapy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, CJS Securities lowered shares of ATI Physical Therapy to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.28.

Shares of ATI Physical Therapy stock opened at $3.04 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.39. ATI Physical Therapy has a 52 week low of $2.66 and a 52 week high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

ATI Physical Therapy (NYSE:ATIP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $159.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.46 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ATI Physical Therapy will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman John L. Larsen purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ATI Physical Therapy during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in ATI Physical Therapy by 42.9% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in ATI Physical Therapy in the second quarter worth $103,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ATI Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at $119,000. 89.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ATI Physical Therapy

ATI Physical Therapy, Inc provides outpatient physical therapy services in the United States. It offers physical therapy, workers' comp rehab, sports medicine, hand therapy, women's health, specialty therapies, home health, complimentary injury screenings, and fitness centers through its 900 locations.

