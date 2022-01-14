Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $42.50.

Several research firms recently commented on AY. Jonestrading assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James set a $47.00 price target on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 2.3% in the third quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 11,775 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 4.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 8.4% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $316,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,871 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $404,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 12,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 902 shares during the last quarter. 87.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $33.18 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.67 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.49. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $48.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.17.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $329.24 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $333.20 million. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a negative net margin of 5.69% and a negative return on equity of 3.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.435 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.24%. This is an increase from Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -276.19%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Company Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

