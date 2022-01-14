Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Short Interest Update

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. HSBC raised Atos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Atos from €40.00 ($45.45) to €35.00 ($39.77) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Atos from €37.00 ($42.05) to €28.00 ($31.82) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Atos from €42.00 ($47.73) to €36.00 ($40.91) in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.79.

OTCMKTS:AEXAY opened at $7.11 on Friday. Atos has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $16.40. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day moving average of $9.78.

ATOS SE engages in the provision of digital transformation. It offers end-to-end orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications and digital workplace solutions. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Bezons, France.

