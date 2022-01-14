AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Stock Position Lifted by Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC

Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 17.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,203 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 8,937 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,653,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter worth $453,000. Camden National Bank bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $278,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in AT&T by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,319,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,975,000 after purchasing an additional 149,735 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in AT&T by 21.7% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 438,491 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,620,000 after purchasing an additional 78,071 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 7.0% during the second quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 59,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of AT&T stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.04 per share, with a total value of $2,504,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:T opened at $26.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.33. AT&T Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.02 and a fifty-two week high of $33.88. The company has a market capitalization of $191.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $39.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.37 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.47% and a net margin of 0.67%. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is 1,733.48%.

T has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised AT&T from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Truist Securities restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of AT&T in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded AT&T from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist restated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Monday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.90.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

