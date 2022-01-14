Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Augmedix Inc. is a provider of remote medical documentation and live clinical support. Augmedix Inc. is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Augmedix in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a buy rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Augmedix in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Augmedix in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set an outperform rating on the stock.

OTCMKTS:AUGX opened at $3.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.50. Augmedix has a 52 week low of $2.00 and a 52 week high of $10.00.

Augmedix (OTCMKTS:AUGX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 million. Equities analysts forecast that Augmedix will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Augmedix, Inc provides remote medical documentation solutions and live clinical support services in the United States. It offers software that is compatible with off-the-shelf, mobile client devices, which enables clinicians to communicate with remotely located documentation specialists (RDSs). The company's services include Augmedix Live, a real time service, in which RDSs provide medical documentation and live clinical support services; and Augmedix Notes, a non-real time product where RDSs offer medical documentation based upon recorded visits.

