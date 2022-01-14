Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Short Interest Update

Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 72.5% from the December 15th total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 149,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Shares of ANZBY stock opened at $20.60 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.42. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group has a 1 year low of $17.84 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. provides banking, financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients. It operates its business through the following segments: Australia Retail and Commercial; Institutional; New Zealand; Pacific; and Technology, Services and Operations and Group Centre.

