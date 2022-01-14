Australia and New Zealand Banking Group (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $19.98

Shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group Limited (OTCMKTS:ANZBY) passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.98 and traded as high as $20.82. Australia and New Zealand Banking Group shares last traded at $20.60, with a volume of 33,015 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Australia and New Zealand Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Australia and New Zealand Banking Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.42.

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd. provides banking, financial products and services to retail, small business, corporate and institutional clients. It operates its business through the following segments: Australia Retail and Commercial; Institutional; New Zealand; Pacific; and Technology, Services and Operations and Group Centre.

