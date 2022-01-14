Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Autolus Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:AUTL) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.83.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Autolus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Autolus Therapeutics in a report on Monday, December 20th.

NASDAQ:AUTL opened at $4.38 on Friday. Autolus Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $4.38 and a twelve month high of $9.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.10. The company has a market cap of $319.39 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 1.46.

Autolus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AUTL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. Autolus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 55.22% and a negative net margin of 5,610.45%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Autolus Therapeutics will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AUTL. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 6,530.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,762,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,344,000 after buying an additional 2,721,085 shares during the period. Polygon Management Ltd. increased its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Polygon Management Ltd. now owns 2,500,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,600,000 after buying an additional 64,286 shares during the period. Frazier Management LLC bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $15,166,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Autolus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth $11,909,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in Autolus Therapeutics by 164.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,408,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,225,000 after buying an additional 875,067 shares during the period. 67.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autolus Therapeutics Company Profile

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of gene therapies. It uses proprietary and modular T cell programming technologies that are designed to recognize cancer cells, break down their defense mechanisms, and attack and kill these cells.

