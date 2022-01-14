Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) Shares Bought by IndexIQ Advisors LLC

IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) by 0.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,496,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 158.7% during the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 163 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Stuart Sackman sold 738 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total transaction of $168,551.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,161 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.13, for a total value of $508,115.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 124,928 shares of company stock worth $28,959,765. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ADP stock traded down $2.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $229.10. 17,039 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,361,209. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $235.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.35. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.31 and a 1-year high of $248.96. The company has a market cap of $96.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.70, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.16. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $1.04 dividend. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ADP shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $231.46.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

