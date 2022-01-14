Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Rating Lowered to Underperform at Mizuho

Mizuho downgraded shares of Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Mizuho currently has $47.00 target price on the utilities provider’s stock, down from their previous target price of $48.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Avangrid from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet cut Avangrid from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avangrid presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.67.

Shares of NYSE AGR opened at $48.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.54. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $44.10 and a 52-week high of $55.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.32.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 4.47% and a net margin of 10.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Avangrid will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Avangrid’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,061 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.66% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc engages in the energy transmission and gas distribution. It operates through the following segments: Networks, Renewables, and Other. The Networks segment includes energy transmission and distribution, electric transmission, and gas distribution activities. The Renewables segment relating to renewable energy, mainly wind energy generation and trading related with such activities.

