AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in discovering, developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics. Its product candidates are targeted against important mechanisms known or believed to be involved in cancer. Tivozanib, the Company’s lead product candidate, is a highly potent and selective oral inhibitor of the vascular endothelial growth factor, or VEGF, receptors 1, 2 and 3. In addition to tivozanib, AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a pipeline of monoclonal antibodies derived from Human Response Platform (HRP), a novel method of building preclinical models of human cancer, which are intended to more accurately represent cancer biology in patients. AV-299 is the Company’s next product candidate which is an antibody that binds to hepatocyte growth factor, or HGF, thereby blocking its function. AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts. “

Separately, SVB Leerink reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

NASDAQ AVEO opened at $3.80 on Tuesday. AVEO Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.78 and a 52 week high of $18.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $5.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 4.77 and a current ratio of 4.83.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVEO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.06. AVEO Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 105.47% and a negative net margin of 225.54%. The business had revenue of $15.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that AVEO Pharmaceuticals will post -1.63 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AVEO. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $12,275,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 686.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 342,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 299,239 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 701,275 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,334,000 after buying an additional 152,590 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $800,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of AVEO Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $645,000. 49.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVEO Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the advancement of therapeutics for oncology, and other areas of unmet medical need. Its product candidates include Tivozanib, Ficlatuzmab, AV-203, AV-380 and AV-353. The company was founded by Ronald A. DePinho, Lynda Chin, and Kenneth E.

