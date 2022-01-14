Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 8.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 225 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $539,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 78,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,956,000 after purchasing an additional 8,909 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 24,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 248,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,037 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 21,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 82.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Michael P. Lyons sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.60, for a total value of $993,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kieran John Fallon sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.28, for a total transaction of $26,660.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,507 shares of company stock worth $1,745,255. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PNC stock opened at $226.45 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $141.60 and a one year high of $228.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $204.78 and its 200 day moving average is $197.61. The company has a market capitalization of $95.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.64 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 30.94% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 14th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is presently 38.20%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Barclays upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $220.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $209.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.28.

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

