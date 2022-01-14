Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Grows Stake in Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Biodesix, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSX) by 56.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Biodesix were worth $411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BDSX. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Biodesix by 278.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,363 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in Biodesix by 229.0% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Biodesix by 30.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Biodesix in the second quarter worth $157,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Biodesix by 33.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 3,863 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.71% of the company’s stock.

BDSX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biodesix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. cut their target price on shares of Biodesix from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Biodesix from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, BTIG Research lowered their price target on shares of Biodesix from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

In related news, Director Charles M. Watts purchased 5,855 shares of Biodesix stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.29 per share, for a total transaction of $25,117.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Jack W. Schuler purchased 20,000 shares of Biodesix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.51 per share, for a total transaction of $130,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 99,352 shares of company stock worth $631,419. 53.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BDSX opened at $4.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.02. Biodesix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.02 and a 1 year high of $31.99.

Biodesix (NASDAQ:BDSX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($31.93) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Biodesix, Inc. will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Biodesix

Biodesix, Inc operates a data-driven diagnostic solutions company in the United States. The company offers blood-based tests across the lung cancer continuum of care, such as Nodify XL2 and Nodify CDT tests to help physicians reclassify risk of malignancy in patients with suspicious lung nodules; and GeneStrat tumor profiling and VeriStrat immune profiling tests that provide physicians with timely results to facilitate treatment decisions.

