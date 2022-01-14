Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $447,000 Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,648 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $447,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 71,205,534 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $17,393,375,000 after buying an additional 299,606 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,409,350 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $10,115,062,000 after buying an additional 707,629 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,563,897 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,046,065,000 after buying an additional 2,787,393 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,909,728 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,772,597,000 after purchasing an additional 488,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,774,687 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,353,737,000 after purchasing an additional 499,029 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM opened at $228.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $225.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.32, a PEG ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $268.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $264.92. salesforce.com, inc. has a fifty-two week low of $201.51 and a fifty-two week high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $360.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on salesforce.com in a research report on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $360.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on salesforce.com from $280.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $316.00 target price on salesforce.com in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut salesforce.com from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $324.21.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.29, for a total value of $1,261,147.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 68,008 shares of salesforce.com stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.74, for a total transaction of $20,520,733.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 364,409 shares of company stock valued at $103,902,231 in the last ninety days. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

