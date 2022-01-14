Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Has $476,000 Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 29.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,573 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,345 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $42,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $46,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 122.7% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:BND opened at $83.77 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $84.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.62. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $83.31 and a 1 year high of $87.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were paid a $0.271 dividend. This represents a $3.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

