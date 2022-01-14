Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Raises Stock Position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of American Tower by 34.2% in the 3rd quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of American Tower by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Platte River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $576,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. 89.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 866 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $225,593.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela D. A. Reeve sold 3,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.02, for a total transaction of $980,141.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of American Tower from $316.00 to $294.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $302.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $296.00 to $294.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $285.00 to $271.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of American Tower from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $293.63.

AMT opened at $255.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $271.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $278.31. American Tower Co. has a 52-week low of $197.50 and a 52-week high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.69). American Tower had a return on equity of 39.34% and a net margin of 27.44%. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. American Tower’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $1.39 dividend. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 101.09%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

