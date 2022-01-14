Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Position in Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC)

Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Lithium Americas Corp. (NYSE:LAC) by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,900 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Lithium Americas were worth $348,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 335.7% in the second quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,645 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the second quarter worth $33,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 78.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the third quarter worth $106,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 38.5% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LAC opened at $30.02 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.00. Lithium Americas Corp. has a 12-month low of $11.84 and a 12-month high of $41.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -61.26 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 57.43, a quick ratio of 57.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts predict that Lithium Americas Corp. will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

LAC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price objective on Lithium Americas from $25.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Industrial Alliance Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Lithium Americas in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. TD Securities raised their price target on Lithium Americas from C$36.00 to C$45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $31.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lithium Americas has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. is a resource company, which engages in lithium development projects. Its projects include: Thacker Pass and Caucharí-Olaroz. The company was founded by Raymond Edward Flood, Jr. on November 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

