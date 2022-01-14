AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $13.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “AVITA Medical Inc. is a regenerative medicine company. It engages in developing and commercializing a technology platform which enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. AVITA Medical Inc., formerly known as AVITA Therapeutics Inc., is based in VALENCIA, Calif. “

Get AVITA Medical alerts:

Shares of RCEL stock opened at $10.55 on Tuesday. AVITA Medical has a 52 week low of $10.51 and a 52 week high of $28.49. The company has a market cap of $262.96 million, a PE ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.76.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.16. AVITA Medical had a negative net margin of 71.51% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AVITA Medical will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCEL. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in AVITA Medical by 465.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,568,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,178,000 after buying an additional 1,290,956 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 82.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 813,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,685,000 after purchasing an additional 368,380 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 21.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,295,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,584,000 after purchasing an additional 231,520 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 111.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 414,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,509,000 after purchasing an additional 218,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of AVITA Medical by 477.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 234,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,819,000 after purchasing an additional 194,160 shares during the last quarter. 33.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform that enables point-of-care autologous skin restoration for multiple unmet needs. Its product RECELL system is a device that enables healthcare professionals to produce a suspension of spray-on skin cells using a small sample of the patient’s own skin for the treatment of acute thermal burns.

Featured Story: Dual Listing

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AVITA Medical (RCEL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AVITA Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AVITA Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.