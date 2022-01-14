Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) Shares Gap Up to $15.33

Shares of Azure Power Global Limited (NYSE:AZRE) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.33, but opened at $16.10. Azure Power Global shares last traded at $15.98, with a volume of 1,351 shares.

AZRE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Azure Power Global in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Azure Power Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.90.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57.

Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 10th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $59.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.70 million. Azure Power Global had a negative return on equity of 3.66% and a negative net margin of 21.16%. Sell-side analysts expect that Azure Power Global Limited will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 91.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,979 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 946 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 29.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,480 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Azure Power Global by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,588 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Azure Power Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $234,000.

About Azure Power Global (NYSE:AZRE)

Azure Power Global Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the development, production, and sale of solar energy. It offers services to government utilities; and independent industrial and commercial customers. The company was founded by Harkanwal Singh Wadhwa and Inderpreet Singh Wadhwa in 2008 and is headquartered in New Delhi, India.

