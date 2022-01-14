B. Riley Weighs in on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:MDGL)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDGL) – Analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued on Monday, January 10th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($14.63) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($14.71). B. Riley also issued estimates for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($3.78) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($14.54) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($12.21) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($9.85) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MDGL. Zacks Investment Research lowered Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 price objective on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $199.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $151.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.67.

Shares of MDGL opened at $76.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.54. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $68.56 and a 1 year high of $142.62.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($3.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.87) by $0.08.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 183.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 866 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 382.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,061 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages on the development and commercialization of innovative therapeutic candidates for the treatment of cardiovascular, metabolic, and liver diseases. Its lead product, MGL-3196, is used for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis and familial hypercholesterolemia.

