Ballard Power Systems (TSE:BLDP) Hits New 52-Week Low at $13.45

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$13.45 and last traded at C$13.56, with a volume of 676766 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.85.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLDP. Citigroup lowered Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$19.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Truist Financial began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a C$18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a C$15.30 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$17.26.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$17.89. The firm has a market cap of C$4.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.03. The company has a quick ratio of 20.08, a current ratio of 20.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

In other Ballard Power Systems news, Senior Officer Jay Francis Murray sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$21.28, for a total value of C$42,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$89,397.28.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems’ vision is to deliver fuel cell power for a sustainable planet. Ballard zero-emission PEM fuel cells are enabling electrification of mobility, including buses, commercial trucks, trains, marine vessels, passenger cars and forklift trucks.

