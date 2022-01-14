Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.19

Shares of Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $18.19 and traded as high as $19.05. Banco de Chile shares last traded at $18.91, with a volume of 112,605 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Banco de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Get Banco de Chile alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.26, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). Banco de Chile had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 15.65%. The business had revenue of $640.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $692.95 million. Equities analysts forecast that Banco de Chile will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banco de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $299,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Banco de Chile by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 109,020 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,016,000 after purchasing an additional 19,507 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Banco de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $990,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Banco de Chile by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Yale Capital Corp. lifted its holdings in Banco de Chile by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 22,054 shares of the bank’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banco de Chile (NYSE:BCH)

Banco de Chile SA engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale, Treasury, and Subsidiaries. The Retail segment consists of consumer loans, commercial loans, checking accounts, credit cards, credit lines, and mortgage loans. The Wholesale segment includes corporate clients and large companies where the product offering focuses on commercial loans, checking accounts and liquidity management services, debt instruments, foreign trade, derivative contracts, and leases.

Recommended Story: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Banco de Chile Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco de Chile and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.