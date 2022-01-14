Bandai Namco Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:NCBDY) Short Interest Update

Bandai Namco Holdings Inc (OTCMKTS:NCBDY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 700.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 35,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Bandai Namco from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a 8,200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday.

Bandai Namco stock traded down 0.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting 36.90. 18,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,122. Bandai Namco has a 12 month low of 33.00 and a 12 month high of 46.53.

BANDAI NAMCO Holdings, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of entertainment-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Toys and Hobby, Network Entertainment, Real Entertainment, Video and Music Production Business, IP Creation Business and Others. The Toys and Hobby segment manufactures and sells toys, capsule toys, plastic models, cards, confectionery and foods, apparel, sundries, prizes, stationery, and other products.

