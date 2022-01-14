Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) & CTGX Mining (OTCMKTS:CHCX) Head to Head Survey

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) and CTGX Mining (OTCMKTS:CHCX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.
Valuation and Earnings
This table compares Bandwidth and CTGX Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Bandwidth
|$343.11 million
|4.91
|-$43.98 million
|($1.58)
|-42.39
|CTGX Mining
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Profitability
This table compares Bandwidth and CTGX Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Bandwidth
|-8.19%
|3.11%
|1.31%
|CTGX Mining
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
Institutional and Insider Ownership
96.5% of Bandwidth shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Bandwidth shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of CTGX Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.
Analyst Recommendations
This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bandwidth and CTGX Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Strong Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Bandwidth
|0
|2
|7
|0
|2.78
|CTGX Mining
|0
|0
|0
|0
|N/A
Bandwidth presently has a consensus target price of $142.28, indicating a potential upside of 112.42%.
Volatility and Risk
Bandwidth has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CTGX Mining has a beta of 16.13, indicating that its stock price is 1,513% more volatile than the S&P 500.
Summary
Bandwidth beats CTGX Mining on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.
Bandwidth Company Profile
Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.
CTGX Mining Company Profile
CTGX Mining, Inc. is a development stage company which engages in the mining of minerals. It’s projects are in United States, Canada, Mexico, Columbia, Iraq, Egypt, India, Africa and Trinidad. The company was founded in September 1986 and is headquartered in Edmund, OK.
