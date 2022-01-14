Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) & CTGX Mining (OTCMKTS:CHCX) Head to Head Survey

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) and CTGX Mining (OTCMKTS:CHCX) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Bandwidth alerts:

This table compares Bandwidth and CTGX Mining’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bandwidth $343.11 million 4.91 -$43.98 million ($1.58) -42.39 CTGX Mining N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

CTGX Mining has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bandwidth.

Profitability

This table compares Bandwidth and CTGX Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bandwidth -8.19% 3.11% 1.31% CTGX Mining N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.5% of Bandwidth shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of Bandwidth shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of CTGX Mining shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Bandwidth and CTGX Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bandwidth 0 2 7 0 2.78 CTGX Mining 0 0 0 0 N/A

Bandwidth presently has a consensus target price of $142.28, indicating a potential upside of 112.42%.

Volatility and Risk

Bandwidth has a beta of 0.46, indicating that its stock price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CTGX Mining has a beta of 16.13, indicating that its stock price is 1,513% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Bandwidth beats CTGX Mining on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Bandwidth Company Profile

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

CTGX Mining Company Profile

CTGX Mining, Inc. is a development stage company which engages in the mining of minerals. It’s projects are in United States, Canada, Mexico, Columbia, Iraq, Egypt, India, Africa and Trinidad. The company was founded in September 1986 and is headquartered in Edmund, OK.

Receive News & Ratings for Bandwidth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bandwidth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.