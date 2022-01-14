Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 927,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,819 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for about 0.5% of Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $39,393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 58.0% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,559,970 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,547,000 after acquiring an additional 939,511 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 9.1% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 139,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,767,000 after purchasing an additional 11,691 shares during the period. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 14.3% during the second quarter. Ossiam now owns 990,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,012,000 after purchasing an additional 124,289 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 2.1% during the third quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 144,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Finally, Easterly Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Bank of America by 26.7% during the third quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC now owns 126,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,381,000 after purchasing an additional 26,684 shares during the period. 70.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Frank P. Bramble sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.22, for a total value of $106,084.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Bank of America from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price (up from $55.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.88.

BAC stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $47.96. 1,927,895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 47,944,084. The stock has a market capitalization of $392.51 billion, a PE ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.48. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.57 and a 52 week high of $50.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $45.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.24.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $22.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.60 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.16% and a net margin of 33.10%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.23%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

