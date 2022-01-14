Bank of America Downgrades Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) to Neutral

Bank of America lowered shares of Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has $57.00 target price on the energy company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $50.00.

DVN has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $54.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $32.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.58.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $49.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $33.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Devon Energy has a 1-year low of $16.10 and a 1-year high of $51.16. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.71.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.15. Devon Energy had a net margin of 13.50% and a return on equity of 19.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy will post 3.39 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.77%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

Devon Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, November 2nd that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, SVP Tana K. Cashion sold 41,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.13, for a total transaction of $1,680,764.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total transaction of $81,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 105,865 shares of company stock valued at $4,504,982 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,381,741 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,178,743,000 after purchasing an additional 460,138 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,658,423 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $953,299,000 after purchasing an additional 8,679,826 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 25,897,429 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $919,617,000 after buying an additional 84,866 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,567,536 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $517,294,000 after buying an additional 1,270,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 87,102.0% in the 3rd quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 13,912,210 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $493,965,000 after purchasing an additional 13,896,256 shares in the last quarter. 88.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Baarnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Featured Story: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.