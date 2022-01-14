Bank of America Increases Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $785.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its target price upped by Bank of America from $675.00 to $785.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $869.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lam Research from $575.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $750.00 target price (down previously from $815.00) on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lam Research from $650.00 to $720.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $710.00 to $755.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $715.46.

LRCX opened at $686.77 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $96.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.16. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $481.05 and a 52 week high of $731.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $673.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $623.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The semiconductor company reported $8.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.96% and a net margin of 27.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lam Research will post 34.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 20.26%.

In related news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 8,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $608.07, for a total transaction of $5,081,640.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $680.00, for a total value of $340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 34,555 shares of company stock valued at $22,125,803. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its position in shares of Lam Research by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,818 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 3.6% in the third quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 519 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 2.1% during the third quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management increased its position in Lam Research by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Lam Research by 4.2% in the third quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $267,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. 80.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Company Profile

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

