Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Denbury (NYSE:DEN)

Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Denbury (NYSE:DEN) in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Denbury from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set an outperform rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating for the company. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of Denbury in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $109.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Denbury from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Denbury currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $96.75.

Shares of DEN opened at $76.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.14 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.39. Denbury has a 12-month low of $27.14 and a 12-month high of $91.30.

Denbury (NYSE:DEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $343.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.57 million. Denbury had a negative net margin of 10.80% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. Research analysts predict that Denbury will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Denbury by 885.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denbury during the 2nd quarter valued at about $114,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Denbury in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $138,000.

Denbury Company Profile

Denbury Inc, an independent energy company, focuses on producing oil from mature oil fields in the Gulf Coast and Rocky Mountain regions. The company holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

