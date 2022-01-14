Banque Pictet & Cie SA Grows Stock Holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Banque Pictet & Cie SA grew its holdings in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,459 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,248 shares during the quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $26,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 109.9% in the second quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 955 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $89,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $112,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $126,000. Institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ARWR. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.29.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $57.58 on Friday. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $57.05 and a one year high of $93.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $68.91 and its 200 day moving average is $66.80.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 101.85%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, insider Martin Javier San sold 19,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $1,351,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $2,468,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 240,875 shares of company stock worth $15,714,104. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

Featured Story: What is the downside to momentum investing?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR).

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.