Barclays Boosts Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) Price Target to $120.00

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) had its target price upped by research analysts at Barclays from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 29.58% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $112.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.34.

Shares of CRUS opened at $92.61 on Wednesday. Cirrus Logic has a 1-year low of $71.11 and a 1-year high of $103.25. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.74.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.19. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 18.40%. The firm had revenue of $465.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. Cirrus Logic’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Cirrus Logic will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Jeffrey W. Baumgartner sold 25,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $2,105,139.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thurman K. Case sold 3,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $336,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 55,893 shares of company stock worth $4,909,130. 1.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRUS. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 175.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 25.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 6,979 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 10.7% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,660 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 8.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,699 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 135.6% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 728 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

