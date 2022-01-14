Barclays Cuts Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) Price Target to $63.00

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CAH. TheStreet upgraded Cardinal Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $64.00 to $54.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Cardinal Health from $51.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of CAH opened at $52.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.12. Cardinal Health has a one year low of $45.85 and a one year high of $62.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.85 and its 200-day moving average is $51.85.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.03). Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 89.90% and a net margin of 0.68%. The firm had revenue of $43.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Cardinal Health will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 3rd will be given a $0.4908 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.65%.

In other news, insider Ola M. Snow sold 10,000 shares of Cardinal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $491,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAH. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 317,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,307,000 after buying an additional 52,482 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Cardinal Health in the third quarter worth $1,407,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 12.6% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 54,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,095,000 after purchasing an additional 6,072 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 12.8% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cardinal Health by 9.6% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 6,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. 84.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

