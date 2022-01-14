Barclays Cuts Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Price Target to €42.00

Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) had its target price lowered by equities research analysts at Barclays from €44.00 ($50.00) to €42.00 ($47.73) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on TLGHY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. New Street Research upgraded Telenet Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Telenet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Telenet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

TLGHY remained flat at $$17.95 during trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.00 and its 200-day moving average is $18.59. Telenet Group has a twelve month low of $17.00 and a twelve month high of $22.89.

Telenet Group Holding NV engages in the provision of cable television services. It offers basic and enhanced video, including high definition, pay television and video-on-demand services, high-speed broadband internet and fixed-line, and mobile telephony services to residential subscribers who reside in the company’s network area.

