Barclays Increases Glencore (LON:GLEN) Price Target to GBX 450

Glencore (LON:GLEN) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from GBX 410 ($5.57) to GBX 450 ($6.11) in a research report issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the natural resources company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 11.18% from the company’s current price.

GLEN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 450 ($6.11) price target on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 470 ($6.38) target price on shares of Glencore in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 448 ($6.08) price objective on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 420 ($5.70) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.77) target price on shares of Glencore in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Glencore currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 439.13 ($5.96).

Get Glencore alerts:

Shares of LON:GLEN traded down GBX 1.35 ($0.02) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 404.75 ($5.49). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,120,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,191,020. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 371.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 347.71. The firm has a market capitalization of £53.40 billion and a P/E ratio of 36.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 100.60. Glencore has a 12-month low of GBX 230.05 ($3.12) and a 12-month high of GBX 420.03 ($5.70).

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

Featured Article: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Glencore Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glencore and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.